Over 60,000 Fans Reportedly Registered For AEW All In Pre-Sale

There's no shortage of demand for AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW surpassed 60,000 presale codes for the August 27 event as the cut off for codes going out was April 27. While there's no word yet on how it will translate to ticket sales, which officially go on sale on May 5, All In reportedly has the most demand for an AEW event since the first All Out that took place in 2019. It was also noted that WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, had a similar presale code system with 89,000 codes sent out.