Matt Hardy Talks Jeff Hardy's AEW Return, Potential Jeff Dream Matches

Jeff Hardy sunk many hearts last week when he stated he was going to "retire" just nine days after his AEW return. Luckily, the line was a swerve, as he finished the sentence to clarify that he was going to "retire...from screwing up," referring to his previous troubles with the law. During the latest edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Jeff's brother, Matt, said he was proud of Jeff's "AEW Rampage" promo delivery, noting that they knew the brief pause would ignite some momentary shock from fans.

As Jeff shows no signs of retiring anytime soon, Matt revealed some of the dream matches he has for brother. "The first one I'm going to say is Kenny Omega. Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, MJF. And then I need one more here for Jeff, [so] I'd say Wardlow."