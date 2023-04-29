Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn To Defend NXT Tag Team Titles After Being Drafted To SmackDown

The "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line this Tuesday. Fresh off being drafted to "WWE SmackDown," reigning champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will defend against former champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The match was alluded to on "SmackDown," when the champions were confronted by Chance and Carter after being drafted to the main roster. Should Fyre and Dawn lose, it will presumably mark their last match in "NXT." The pair of Scottish wrestlers both began as mainstays on "NXT UK" before the brand was shuttered. Fyre is a former "NXT UK" Women's Champion, and holds the longest reign with the now retired championship at 649 days.

Fyre and Dawn's reign with the tag team titles only just recently began, winning them at the start of April at the Stand & Deliver premium live event. Coincidentally, that's the same night that Indi Hartwell, who was also drafted last night, won the "NXT" Women's Championship. Fyre and Dawn ended the reign of Fallon Henley and Kiana James, who had held the titles for nearly two months.

Though it seems unlikely the pair will leave "NXT" with their tag team championship, it's not unheard of for a champion to vacate their "NXT" title after being called up to the main roster. The inaugural "NXT" Women's Champion Paige, for example, was forced to vacate the title after debuting on the main roster. Whether or not the titles would be vacated should the pair still be champions after Tuesday remains to be seen.