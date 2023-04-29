CM Punk Backstage At Impact's Chicago TV Tapings

CM Punk is backstage at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Chicago, according to the latest report from Fightful Select. Tonight is the second night of Spring Slugfest, which is taking place at the Cicero Stadium.

According to Fightful Select's report, Punk was welcomed there and was brought through by security past "numerous fans." Former Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also confirmed that Punk was backstage. Grace shared the below photo with Punk with the caption, "You just never know who's gonna show up @impactwrestling"

As noted, Punk's visit with WWE went quite differently than his Impact visit. He was backstage during this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" and visited several people, reportedly even WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Punk was later asked to leave the arena.

Though Punk isn't the only one who is backstage tonight for Impact's tapings, as reported earlier, Mercedes Mone was spotted in the area and later took to social media to reveal that she got a ticket. She's not expected to wrestle at the event and is there just for her friend and former WWE Women's Tag Team partner, Trinity Fatu.

Trinity is going to be making her in-ring debut tonight against KiLynn King. Her debut match will be airing on Thursday, May 4 on AXS TV. She made her surprise appearance during the first night of tapings on Friday, to announce that she wants to go for the Impact Knockouts Championship. Trinity was later interrupted by the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Grace.