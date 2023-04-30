Wardlow Set To Defend TNT Title At Next AEW House Rules Show

It was announced on Saturday morning that Wardlow will be defending his TNT Championship against The Firm's Lee Moritarity at AEW House Rules on May 13. The event will be taking place at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia.

Wardlow has been the TNT Champion since he defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 19 edition of "Dynamite."

House Rules are AEW's non-televised live events, which the first one was on Saturday, March 18 at the Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio.