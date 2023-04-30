Omos Discusses Being Put Into The WWE Spotlight So Soon, Praises Crown Jewel Match

Unlike many WWE stars who must endure years of training and prep before making it to the main roster, the "Nigerian Giant" Omos' path to television was a bit different. Merely one year after his wrestling debut, Omos was thrust into a key role on the main roster almost immediately when he became AJ Styles' bodyguard in 2020 and has continued to grow in the years since. With that being said, being put in these spots as a relatively inexperienced wrestler can't be easy, which is a subject Omos recently spoke about in a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling.

When asked about the immediate pressure and criticism from fans over his in-ring abilities, Omos explained how he remains confident in the face of scrutiny. "I just gotta perform for me," Omos said, "As long as [the crowd] enjoys it, I see everything [about me] online... but at the end of the day all you gotta do is go out, perform, and make them shut up."

While Omos began his main roster career alongside AJ Styles, he became a solo act at the end of 2021 and had a star-making performance against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2022. For Omos, the match with Strowman was just what he needed to prove the naysayers wrong. "I remember all the doubters before we went out there and had that good match that we did," Omos recalled, "Sometimes you just gotta show that you are who you are."

As for Omos' fans, the "Omosapiens" will be happy to know that the giant could become even more visible in the coming year. During the first night of the WWE draft, Omos was declared a free agent and is available to wrestle on both "SmackDown" and "Raw" moving forward.