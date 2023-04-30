Adam Cole Teases Going After The Progress World Championship

Adam Cole may have only just returned to an AEW ring following his injury, but he appears to be prepared to branch out beyond his home company to challenge for the Progress World Championship.

During an interview at the For The Love Of Wrestling panel this weekend, Cole made it clear he would like to perform for the British promotion again and he had a prediction regarding the title, "Spike Trivet won't be holding the belt for much longer."

Current champion, Spike Trivet heard what Cole had to say and ended up confronting the AEW star which led to a photograph being shared of them squaring off which got the wrestling world speculating about a potential future match between them.