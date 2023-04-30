Isla Dawn Comments On Upcoming NXT Women's Tag Title Defense Against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

The WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions are not going to rest on their laurels.

Newly-minted tag team champion Isla Dawn took to Twitter to boast about her and Alba Fyre's upcoming NXT Women's Tag Title defense against former champs Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. "Beating the longest reigning NXT tag champions?" She asked. "We're about cement ourselves as the best womens tag team in WWE. The Unholy Union are Eternal."

Chance and Carter were champions for 186 days until losing the belts to Fallon Henley and Kiana James at NXT Vengeance Day. Subsequently, Fyre and Dawn won the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this month during WrestleMania weekend, meaning they still have over one hundred days to survive if they hope to match Carter & Chance's record. The women's tag champions are fresh off the news that they have been drafted to "WWE SmackDown" as a part of the recent WWE Draft, much to the delight of fellow Scot and Gallus member Wolfgang. Their tenure on "SmackDown" will begin after WWE Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico, when the new rosters take full effect.

Initially, bitter rivals, Dawn and the former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion have been a powerful tandem since joining forces in January, making giving them a disadvantage against the much more experienced Chance & Carter. The teams are set to clash this Tuesday on "WWE NXT."

The show will also feature recent signee and international sensation Dragon Lee taking on former WWE Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh.