Natalya Manifests Becoming 'Raw' Women's Champion Following WWE Draft

Natalya is manifesting all of her dreams, and it appears that the top of her list is becoming the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion.

Luckily for her, that is now an option moving forward because, after a spell on the blue brand, the WWE veteran is now officially back on the "Raw" roster due to the WWE Draft. While she wasn't part of the main draft that took place on "WWE SmackDown," Natalya has officially moved across to "Raw" during the next stage of drafts which took place on "SmackDown LowDown."

The 40-year-old reacted to the news by sharing a photograph of herself holding up the "Raw" Women's Championship, making it clear that is something she is hoping to achieve.

However, it remains to be seen whether that will be possible for her because the current champion Bianca Belair was moved to "SmackDown." The draft picks will not go into effect until after WWE's Backlash premium live event though, but Belair's opponent on that night is IYO SKY, who was also drafted to the blue brand alongside the rest of Damage CTRL. In the past when brand-specific champions have been drafted it has resulted in an exchange where the respective champions simply swap the titles as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair did in 2021, but it remains to be seen what WWE's long-term plans are this time around.

Natalya is a former Divas Champion, a "SmackDown" Women's Champion, and a former Women's Tag Team Champion, but capturing the "Raw" Women's title is something she has never achieved. However, Natalya will have to wait until after "Raw" this week to learn who will be part of the full women's division on the red brand when the draft wraps up.