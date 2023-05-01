Omos Lists Kane And Diesel Among The Wrestlers Who Inspire Him

Kane and Kevin Nash were both on the list of wrestlers that Omos named during an interview with "Shak Wrestling" as the people who inspire him in the wrestling world.

Omos is a man on the rise in WWE at the moment, and as one of the biggest men in the wrestling business, it is no surprise that he looks to those who came before him for inspiration when it comes to carving out his own career.

"A lot of big guys, I watch a lot of Undertaker, a lot of Kane, a lot of Big Show, Mark [Henry], then Kevin Nash, some Razor Ramon," he said. "I try and mix it up because even though they're all big guys they all have very different styles so I kind of go within that and find what suits me the best."

Omos is still finding his own niche in the wrestling world, but he has been given plenty of opportunities as of late to do just that. His biggest encounters at premium live events have come against other big men with singles bouts against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. However, at Backlash he will face a different test against a more agile opponent in Seth Rollins, which will give Omos a chance to showcase a different side of his in-ring skills.

Opportunities to be highlighted are also set to continue post-Backlash because he is going to be a free agent due to a deal MVP struck for him during the WWE Draft. This means that Omos will be able to appear on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," allowing him to compete even more as he looks to follow in the footsteps of the Hall Of Fame inspirations that he has.

