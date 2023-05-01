Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson Wants A WWE Match With Logan Paul

Though retired boxer Mike Tyson has made several appearances with AEW in the recent past, it seems he may be interested in heading back to where he began his association with professional wrestling — WWE. Speaking to Alfred Konuwa of "Pro Wrestling Bits," the WWE Hall of Famer stated he would be interested in facing off against none other than Logan Paul inside the squared circle.

"I would kick his f***ing a**," Tyson said of Paul when asked if he had any interest in a wrestling match against him. "Yes, I would do it, even though I love him, though."

Tyson and Paul have history — Paul has called out Tyson for a boxing match in the past, with Tyson turning him down, stating that Paul and his brother were "good guys." Still, the idea of an exhibition match between Tyson and either Jake or Logan Paul has persisted, with both Paul brothers calling out Tyson in interviews from time to time. Now, with Paul recently signing a multi-year contract with WWE, the long-awaited matchup may still happen — just in a wrestling ring rather than a boxing ring.

While Paul is a more recent addition to the world of WWE, Tyson's first major appearance with the company dates all the way back to 1998, when he became a part of the feud between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. The elite boxer served as a "special enforcer" for the WWE WrestleMania 14 match between Austin and Michaels, and over a decade later Tyson returned as a guest host of "WWE Raw." That night, Tyson took part in a tag team match with Chris Jericho against Michaels and Triple H of D-Generation X. They lost, with Tyson revealing he was secretly on the side of DX the entire time.

