Mark Henry Says SmackDown Should Draft Rhea Ripley First On WWE Raw Tonight

During the latest "Busted Open Radio" Mark Henry made it clear that if he could have the first pick on tonight's WWE Draft for "WWE SmackDown" he would be inclined to say, "I want to draft another powerful, powerful female wrestler to bolster that side."

That is why Rhea Ripley would be the first choice that the WWE Hall Of Famer would make. Of course, The Judgment Day star is already the Women's Champion for the blue brand, but right now she is technically a member of the "WWE Raw" roster. However, moving Ripley across to Friday nights would mean that both she and Bianca Belair would be part of the same show, which could lead to a major dream match between the champions.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.