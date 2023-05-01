Young Bucks Tease Match Against The Usos Amidst Rumors Of AEW Contract Expiration

The Young Bucks' Twitter bio has been the source of bemusement for wrestling fans since long before All Elite Wrestling existed, and with a looming contract expiration, The Bucks are once again using their bio to cause mischief.

"Before we hang it up," the bio read, "would love to wrestle the Usos just to see if we can break the all time superkick record." There have been rumors that Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson's contracts with AEW are due to expire sometime this year, leading to speculation that they could end up joining fellow former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes in WWE, which would open the door for the potential clash of superkicking tag teams.