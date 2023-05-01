Gigi Dolin And Jacy Jayne Set To Face On First WWE NXT Of May

Toxic Attraction are set to collide on Tuesday.

WWE has announced on Twitter that Gigi Dolin will face former tag team partner Jacy Jayne on this Tuesday's "WWE NXT" and Dolin will have her brother at ringside, watching the fight. Dolin has often spoken of her brother as the inspiration behind her success, as Dolin hopes her success in WWE has shown her brother that they can escape the pain and trauma of their abusive childhoods. Dolin previously defeated Jayne at WWE NXT Roadblock, earning a modicum of revenge for her former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship partner's betrayal.