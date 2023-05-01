Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar Expected To Appear On Tonight's Draft Episode Of WWE Raw

The WWE Draft is underway, kicking off this past Friday on "SmackDown" with a star-studded draft that included the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, and a new report says that the cameos will continue on tonight's "WWE Raw."

According to PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to be in Fort Worth, TX for tonight's edition of the draft. Lesnar won't be the only surprise appearance, as the report says that 2x WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was scheduled for this week's show. Flair oversaw the "Raw" brand during the very first WWE Draft in 2002. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer and former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has already been drafted by the "SmackDown" brand, meaning Lesnar would need to be drafted to "SmackDown" if he hopes to regain the WWE Championship from the man he failed to beat at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar could also be drafted to "WWE Raw" which would make him eligible for the newly revived WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

A number of superstars, including Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 opponent Omos, have been listed as free agents, so it is entirely possible the popular superstar ends up undrafted. Lesnar is currently the one of two WWE Superstasr to have taken part in the first WWE Draft in 2002 and this year's draft, the other being WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was drafted to "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.