Lita Praises Modern WWE Female Roster: 'I Love That Fearless Energy'

"They're fearless in a way that they don't know there were boundaries and limitations placed on them subconsciously," Lita said to Sports Illustrated about the current crop of women's wrestlers in WWE.

The WWE Hall Of Famer is well known for breaking barriers herself, having no problem taking big risks to help the women's division gain further attention. From hitting crazy high-flying moves to having elements of her private life pulled into storylines, Lita knows all about being fearless. It's an attitude that led to her having an iconic career and is something that the current locker room is now pushing as well.

"They have fostered an environment where they meet every challenge and exceed expectations every single time," she said.

Throughout her time in the wrestling world, Lita has been able to share the ring with many of the all-time greats, being part of different locker rooms over the years whether it has been during her full-time runs or a quick part-time appearance. She has been able to see women get an increasing number of opportunities given to them, and that has seemingly developed more self-belief within the locker room.

"I love that fearless energy and how infectious it is in the locker room," Lita said. The fact that she is enjoying the people she works with is likely a factor in why Lita continues to wrestle to this day, and she has admitted that a title match against Rhea Ripley is something she's interested in having. However, her future appears to be with a more familiar foe after she was attacked by Trish Stratus.