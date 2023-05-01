Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk Desperate, Overrated, 'Looks Like The Guy Who Changes My Oil At Jiffy Lube'

CM Punk has been making waves over the past few weeks after news broke regarding his alleged return to AEW in light of the company's rumored new Saturday show. However, that hasn't been the only thing he has been in the headlines for as he was supposedly present backstage before a recent episode of "WWE Raw" in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. During a recent edition of "83 Weeks", Eric Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed their thoughts on the visit.

"I don't know," Bischoff said. "Maybe it's just because I have zero respect for him. Like, none. To me, it just came off as a desperate move for attention."

Bischoff noted that while controversy can sometimes work to one's advantage, it can also have blowback. He said that while he didn't think that there would be a negative response to Punk's backstage appearance, he feels Punk isn't worth the trouble.

"First of all, he looks like the guy who changes my oil at Jiffy Lube. He does not look like a star ... I think he's overrated."

Bischoff also commented on Punk being the focal point of AEW's upcoming Saturday show. He said that he felt as if executives involved in the show would regret the money that was spent on ensuring Punk's involvement and voiced his concern about making Punk the face of the show.

Punk also paid a backstage visit at an Impact Wrestling event over the weekend in Chicago.

