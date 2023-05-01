New Details Reported On CM Punk's Backstage Visit To Impact Wrestling

The CM Punk North American tour continued over the weekend when the former AEW World Champion appeared backstage at Impact Wrestling's television tapings in Chicago, Illinois. It came during the same week he was briefly backstage at the Allstate Arena before "WWE Raw" on April 24 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Fightful Select is reporting that while backstage at Impact, Punk played a round of Uno and also spoke to several wrestlers. He was said to be in a good mood and happy to be there. According to Fightful, this was his first appearance at an Impact show in nearly 20 years. However, there are no plans for Punk to work with Impact.