Sami Zayn Discusses His Promo Process In WWE, Says You Can Get More Out Of Less

Sometimes less is more, which Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn has continued to learn in pro wrestling, particularly on the microphone. While appearing on "Whiskey Ginger" with Andrew Santino, he shed some light on what goes into his promo process, detailing how he works with the writers in an effort to make the promos even sharper.

"I have all these things I want to say," Zayn explained, admitting that he's never been too good at being succinct. "If I have a writer working with me, I'm like, 'Here's a lot, help me whittle it down.'"

Zayn was fairly prominently featured on WWE television even before attempting to align himself with The Bloodline last year on "WWE SmackDown," going back to his roles as the "Master Strategist" and "Locker Room Leader," and has continued to hone his work on the mic. In fact, the amount of time he had been getting made him realize just how much he and the writers will be able to cut out.

"The last year or two, especially, maybe even three, the more time I've had ... the more you start to realize, man, like, 'There's so much fluff,'" Zayn continued. "You can say so much less and get so much more out of it. That just takes time to learn."

More recently, he's let his in-ring work do the talking, teaming up with best friend Kevin Owens to not only topple The Usos at WrestleMania 39 for the tag team gold but also retain those very titles last Friday night on "WWE SmackDown."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Whiskey Ginger" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.