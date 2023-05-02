Bianca Belair, Street Profits Reportedly Knew They Were Heading To WWE SmackDown

The 2023 WWE Draft is in the books, but the conversation surrounding whether certain talent knew where they would land still continues. As discussed on the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," current "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, plus Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits, all reportedly knew prior to the announcement on Friday that they would be moving from "Raw" to "SmackDown." Belair was the second overall competitor to be drafted to Friday nights following WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Street Profits were selected in the second round on Friday, making them the first tag team to be drafted this year.

It remains to be seen what exactly will happen following WWE Backlash on Saturday as Belair and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley were drafted to the opposite shows of their branded titles. In years past, champions have swapped titles — although the last time that occurred between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in 2021, it didn't go as planned. If a title swap is the case, it will mark a second "SmackDown" title reign for Belair, who previously was a member of the blue brand from October 2020 to October 2021.

Seeing as though Belair and Ford are married in real life, The Street Profits have essentially followed "The EST" to whatever brand she is on in previous years. Ford and Dawkins were also members of the "SmackDown" roster for a year, but have primarily been featured on "Raw" since their call-up in 2019. When The Street Profits were drafted in 2020, they acquired the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship by swapping with The New Day.