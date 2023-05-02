Free Agent Cedric Alexander Wants WWE NXT North American Championship Match

"So I can get that @WesLee_WWE #NATitle match?" This was the first question that Cedric Alexander posed on Twitter after the news that he is now a free agent following the WWE Draft.

While many wrestlers have been getting placed onto either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," the company has opted to have a group of talent assigned to neither brand, allowing them to roam between each and Alexander is one of those. However, for him, this opens up the door for a potential North American Championship match against Wes Lee, which Alexander has been publicly campaigning for since he became champion.

Alexander hasn't appeared in "WWE NXT" since October 2016, but main roster stars have been returning to the developmental brand in recent times for brief feuds against the upcoming stars which has caught his interest. The likes of Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles have had short runs on the brand, while other "NXT" alumni such as Apollo Crews have returned, proving that Alexander's wish to face Lee isn't out of the question.

However, it remains to be seen what will be taking place with the free agents as their futures haven't been fully explained yet on television. Alexander's tag team partner Shelton Benjamin is also in this category, so they will likely continue working as a unit, but it is unknown whether appearances on "NXT" are possible at this moment in time. Alongside them, the likes of Brock Lesnar, Omos, Baron Corbin, and Xyon Quinn are also part of the free-agent category.