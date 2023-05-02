Jimmy Korderas Questions Why WWE Teased Teams Splitting Up Ahead Of The Draft

"Why tease something before the draft and not have it happen during the draft?" That was the question Jimmy Korderas had for WWE on his latest "Reffin Rant" following "WWE Raw" this week. WWE had previously teased the idea that tag teams and factions could end up being split as the rosters were shaken up, but ultimately the company went back on its word and kept everyone together.

"Why tease that this could be the last time this tag team teams together because they could be drafted to separate brands and have to abide by sticking to that brand and have the draft when they're actually drafting the entire team or groups together," Korderas questioned.

The likes of The Judgment Day, The Street Profits, and LWO were all kept together and moved as one, which means that everybody who was in a team before the draft remains in the same situation. While some might be on a different brand, that is the only change that has happened, leaving plenty of potential storylines and big surprises on the table.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.