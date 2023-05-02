AEW's The Elite Jokingly Acknowledge WWE's Bloodline Story As Being Better Then Theirs

Opinion on AEW's The Elite may vary among wrestling fans, but one thing can't be denied: the group has a sense of humor with regard to their critics. Yesterday's installment of "Being The Elite" started out with Matt Jackson explaining, in detail, the storyline between "Hangman" Adam Page and The Elite to recent ally Konosuke Takeshita, while Takeshita stared ahead, clearly bored. Nick Jackson then joined the conversation, telling Takeshita that their story is the best in professional wrestling history.

"It's okay," Takeshita responded, telling Matt that his English wasn't very good. "Bloodline, much better." Takeshita wasn't the only one to rank the Bloodline storyline over what The Elite has been up to. Later on, near the end of the episode, Nick approached Kenny Omega, relaying Takeshita's opinion that there is a better story happening in wrestling today.

"The Bloodline, right?" Omega asked. "Of course. We're just a cheap copy anyway. ... I believe their story. I don't believe what we're doing." Omega also joked that at least they are still the second or perhaps third best storyline in wrestling.