New Details On WWE World Heavyweight Title Introduction, 2022 World Title Unification

With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, assigned to "SmackDown" following the WWE Draft, "Raw" will officially become the home of the recently revived WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The process to get to this point, though, reportedly dates back more than 16 months.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's decision to unify the Universal and WWE Championships last year was said to have been "hastily made" after Reigns contracted COVID-19 ahead of his scheduled appearance at Day 1. As a result, Brock Lesnar was then slated to win the WWE Championship there after being added into the title match last minute. It was at this same time that WWE also cultivated the idea of merging their two world titles at WrestleMania 38.