WWE NIL Athlete Otoniel Badjana Finishes First In Shot Put At Penn Relays

WWE NIL (Next in Line) athlete and University of Pittsburgh Track and Field star Otoniel Badjana won a first-place finish in the men's shot put with a mark of 17.79. According to PittsburghPanthers.com, Badjana's score remains the second-best in the program's history. It also holds the fourth-best mark in the ACC.

Badjana is currently a sophomore at the University of Pittsburgh and became part of the WWE NIL class this year. The class also includes the first Tennis player to be in the NIL program, Alexandra Jaksec.

The 2023 class is WWE's third since the NIL program started in December 2021.