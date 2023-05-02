Scrypts Unmasked On Tonight's WWE NXT

During tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," Axiom defeated his current rival Scrypts, and after he refused to shake his hand, Axiom revealed who was behind the mask, which of course ended up being former WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie.

Reggie started using the Scrypts gimmick in October 2022, where he threatened to "rip all of "NXT apart" and at one moment he was spraying his name on the walls of the performance center. He made his "NXT" in-ring debut on the November 22, 2022, episode and defeated Guru Raaj.

Before NXT, Reggie was on the main roster and started as Carmella's personal assistant and was then in a storyline with Dana Brooke. The two got "married" on the April 18, 2022 episode of "Raw," though Reggie used it to get the WWE 24/7 Championship from her. His last match before going to "NXT," was in June 2022 in a Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Battle Royal.

During this week's "NXT" episode, Wes Lee successfully defended his "NXT" North American Championship against Drew Gulak, Jacy Jayne defeated her former Toxic Attraction stablemate, Gigi Dolin, JD McDonagh won against Dragon Lee, and Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre retained the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. The two will now be taking the titles to "SmackDown" due to the recent WWE draft.

Also, it was revealed that Carmelo Hayes will be defending his "NXT" Championship against Bron Breakker at the next NXT pay-per-view, Battleground on Sunday, May 28. Before that match though, Breakker will be facing Trick Wiliams on next week's "NXT."