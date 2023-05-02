Bron Breakker Set To Face Trick Williams On Next Week's 'NXT'

While Carmelo Hayes remains in the hospital after absorbing a brutal spear from Bron Breakker, his long-time friend, Trick Williams, quickly bounced back from last week's attack on them. As such, Williams called out the man who coordinated the assault.

During Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." Williams and Breakker stood face-to-face as Williams challenged him to a match. Breaker initially declined the offer, citing his disinterest in fighting Hayes' "mouthpiece," but with some persistence, Williams got him to agree. "Matter of fact, you get on out here. You keep running your lip if you want to. I'll knock that tan off you until you're black and blue," Williams threatened.

This remark apparently struck a nerve with Breakker. "You want to do this right now, huh? Guess what? Doesn't matter what you want. Doesn't matter what [the crowd] want. I'm calling the shots," he said. Breakker then declared that they'd battle each other next week as a "preview of 'NXT' Battleground," where Breakker will challenge Hayes for the "NXT" Championship.

Since losing the title to Hayes at "NXT" Stand & Deliver last month, Breakker has unleashed his vicious side. Breakker's character change emerged during the April 4 edition of "NXT," as he delivered another spear to Hayes and then powerbombed Williams to close out the show. After turning heel, Breakker turned his attention to Chase U, stepping up to their leader, Andre Chase, at "NXT" Spring Breakin' last week. Breakker swiftly defeated Chase in just two minutes before returning to take down Hayes and Williams later in the night.