Carmelo Hayes Challenges Bron Breakker To Title Match At WWE NXT Battleground

During Tuesday night's "WWE NXT" Spring Breakin' special Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his "NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller. Once the match finished, Hayes issued a challenge to Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Battleground event coming up on Sunday, May 28. Earlier in the show, Breakker won his match against Andre Chase. It didn't take long for the former "NXT" Champion's music to hit and attack Hayes and his friend Trick Williams from behind. The current "NXT" Champion ended up being speared into a wall outside of the ring. Tonight's attack isn't the first time that Hayes was viciously attacked by Breakker, the Tuesday after Hayes defeated Breakker at Stand & Deliver, he turned heel.

Before Breakker lost the "NXT" Championship, he had been champion since defeating then-champion Dolph Ziggler on the April 4, 2022 edition of "WWE Raw." While champion, Breakker had defended the title against the likes of Joe Gacy, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Ilja Dragunov, and even the current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Breakker also faced Hayes' Spring Breakin' opponent, Waller, twice.

The title match between Hayes and Breakker would appear to be the main event for "NXT" Battleground. The show will be taking place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. It's worth mentioning that this WWE event will be on the same date as this year's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Also, during Tuesday night's "NXT" Spring Breakin' special, Indi Hartwell successfully defended her "NXT" Women's Championship against both Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade defeated Lyra Valkyria, and Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match.