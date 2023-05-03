WGA Writers' Strike Will Have No Effect On Any WWE Product, Says Company

As of early yesterday morning, the Writers Guild of America officially approved a strike, stopping work on a huge number of film and television projects around the country. One property that won't be affected, however, is WWE. Speaking on the company's quarterly earnings call this morning, WWE CEO Nick Khan confirmed that the company's writers are not members of the union and business for WWE will proceed as usual.

"Of course, we're supportive of the writers who are members of the Guild, and their efforts," Khan said. "And we're hopeful that a deal can be reached between them and the other side in short order."

Though his current company won't be affected by the strike in any major way, Khan is no stranger to involvement with Hollywood. Prior to being hired as President of WWE in 2020, Khan worked for massive Hollywood agency firm CAA, where he served as the company's Co-Head of Television. His previous relationship with WWE saw him help negotiate their TV rights deals starting in 2017, helping the company reach new heights in terms of revenue.

This morning's Q1 earnings call featured plenty of good news for WWE, with record attendance, viewership, and earnings for this year's WrestleMania, along with details on the recent merger between WWE and Endeavor. Khan stated that he doesn't expect Endeavor to involve themselves with WWE's creative plans as the merger moves forward, and the CEO revealed that the company is opening up more seating at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan for SummerSlam this August due to exceptionally high demand.