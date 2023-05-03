Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Draft Took Away From The Build Toward WWE Backlash

The 2023 WWE Draft is now in the history books, and while many people have been busy debating the decisions about where wrestlers ended up, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas was more concerned about the impact it has had on the Backlash build.

"I think it took away from the thought of the PPV, people weren't thinking about it," Korderas said on his latest "Reffin Rant."

Of course, the focus of the previous "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" episodes have been predominantly on the draft rather than the upcoming premium live event, which is why Korderas felt there has been a lack of storyline advancements, particularly during Monday's go-home show for the red brand.



