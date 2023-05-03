Trinity Fatu Thought She Might Never Wrestle Again Prior To Impact Wrestling Debut

After almost a year away from wrestling, Trinity Fatu made her Impact debut and a triumphant return to television at the most recent set of tapings this past weekend.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio" on SiriusXM, the former WWE star revealed that, at one point during the last year, she wasn't sure if she would actually come back to pro wrestling.

"At one point, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm done. I don't even think I'll probably wrestle ever again,'" Fatu said. However, she stated, she was able to work through those issues with the help of her friends and family, as well as the support of the fans she made throughout her longtime WWE career.

Fatu also revealed that, prior to her time off, she was working matches with a torn labrum for more than a year. The newly debuted Impact star said she kept the shoulder injury to herself to avoid looking weak and to keep her position on the card in WWE. During her time away, Fatu said she underwent surgery to take care of the injury.

Fatu wrestled as "Naomi" in WWE for 13 years, first making her debut with the promotion's then-developmental FCW brand in 2009.

The two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was one of the promotion's longest tenured wrestlers before she and Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) walked out of a live taping of "WWE Raw" last year, upset with the company's creative direction.

"I really was going through a lot, just felt very stagnant and I wasn't happy," Fatu said elsewhere during the Busted Open interview. "Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled."