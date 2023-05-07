Rocky Romero Pitched Finn Balor Going To Japan To 'Reheat Himself' Like Chris Jericho

Rocky Romero has played a key role in opening up forbidden doors between promotions lately, one of which was the partnership between AEW and NJPW. However, he recently revealed to "Comedy Store Wrestling" that he's also had conversations with Finn Balor about making a return to NJPW.

The conversations took place in the last couple of years, where the idea was for Balor to have a short stint and appear for a couple of matches. This would've been done to reheat himself at that time, and The Judgment Day star was certainly interested. "I'm gonna talk to Triple H and see if there's an opportunity here for me to come back,'" Balor reportedly told Romero.

Romero believes that WWE talent could head across to Japan and get plenty of buzz for themselves in the same way that Chris Jericho did. Jericho had appeared for NJPW in his last stint with WWE and the feud with Kenny Omega is something that got a lot of people talking about him once again.

"I definitely think that there's value in that for somebody at that level who have been there for a few years, who just needs to kind of reheat them up by sending them out of the country and doing something really cool," he said. "Even when Jericho first joined New Japan, how that completely reinvigorated him ... I think there's a lot of power to that."

WWE doesn't typically allow talent to work for other promotions, but there have been exceptions to that rule with Karl Anderson competing in NJPW, while Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta for Pro Wrestling NOAH recently, showing that it is a possibility.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Comedy Store Wrestling" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.