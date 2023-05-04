Teddy Long On WWE's Plans For Cody Rhodes: 'This Is Based On Timing'

In case you've been living under a rock for the past month, Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It has been something of a controversial decision since the final bell rang on April 2. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has chimed in on Rhodes's monumental loss in an interview with Inside The Ropes.

"There's a time for everything," Long explained. "A lot of the wrestling fans, they don't understand this is based on timing. Sometime it's not the right time to put the belt on somebody. You have to wait a little bit, build something, make a story, get something to work there and then put the belt on him." Rhodes has been drafted to the "Raw" brand, while Reigns and The Bloodline have been drafted to "SmackDown," seemingly separating the two superstars from each other for the foreseeable future.

"I don't know what their plans are with Cody," Long said, noting that whatever decision is made with him is likely made for a reason. "I guarantee that maybe even the people that didn't like that decision probably as this thing moves on with Cody and Brock they'll see why they didn't do it." Long says that Cody would have to do something "pretty spectacular" to his WWE Backlash opponent Brock Lesnar if he wants to get back in title contention against Roman Reigns.

With Rhodes drafted to "Raw," he is also a possibility for the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion, set to be crowned at the end of May at the upcoming Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.