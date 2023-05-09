Freddie Prinze Jr. Believes Rhea Ripley's WWE Title Run Will Last More Than A Year

Rhea Ripley has held every women's championship there is to hold in WWE, and after defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion, she appears to just be getting started. So much so, in fact, that former WWE writer/producer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes her title reign will be similar to Bianca Belair's as "WWE Raw" Women's Champion.

"Rhea Ripley is a killer," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie." "And I don't know how anybody's — I think she's gonna get a run the way Bianca's gotten a run. A plus-year title reign where everyone, every single storyline is to make at the end of the day Rhea look even more credible." Fans don't only have Belair's current run as champion to reference in support of Prinze's argument. After all, Roman Reigns is approaching 1,000 days with the Universal Championship, while The Usos held the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship for over 600 days before dropping them at WrestleMania 39. Then there's GUNTHER, who's currently in the middle of the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of the 21st century.

So after entering first in the women's Royal Rumble and outlasting 29 other superstars to earn a shot at Flair, it shouldn't be surprising if and when Ripley's reign becomes a long one. That said, there is one potential opponent that Prinze believes will get to mix it up with The Eradicator of The Judgement Day sooner or later, but she'll have to get healthy first. "And then eventually, I guess they still love Ronda, so when Ronda Rousey gets healthy then they'll probably do something with the two of them," he suggested.

