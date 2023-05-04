AEW Personality Renee Paquette's Podcast, The Sessions, Reportedly On Hiatus

Sad news for fans of wrestling podcasts, as Fightful Select is reporting that Renee Paquette will be putting her podcast "The Sessions" on hiatus.

According to the report, the hiatus likely comes as the deal behind the podcast has come up and the two sides were able to come to a new agreement. Paquette launched the podcast in late 2020 after her release from WWE. According to Paquette, the show was almost titled "The Young & The Wrestlers," a play on the name of the long-running soap opera "The Young & The Restless." There is no word on when or if "The Sessions" will resume production. Paquette has not commented on the hiatus as of this writing.

On top of her podcasting duties, Paquette has been a backstage interviewer for All Elite Wrestling, where she and "Hey! (EW)" host R.J. City are dubbing themselves the "Wrestle Aunts" of AEW. Paquette is not only lending her interviewing skills to AEW but also her expertise as a producer. Paquette had initially flirted with the idea of returning to WWE but decided that it made more sense to work alongside her husband, Jon Moxley. Despite Moxley wrestling for the promotion, Paquette has tried to keep any interactions between the couple on television as natural as possible. At the same time, Moxley has been a guest on her podcast multiple times and has also made some cameo appearances.

Paquette recently said that she feels AEW would benefit from a talk show, not unlike the "WWE Talking Smack" show that she used to host on the WWE Network.