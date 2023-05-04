Jim Ross Was Surprised To See Trinity Fatu Debut With Impact, Wishes Her Luck

With Mercedes Moné's arrival in New Japan Pro-Wrestling confirmed in January, a big question remained: where would her former tag team partner, Naomi, end up? Last week, wrestling fans finally received the answer. Naomi, now performing under the name of Trinity, made her Impact Wrestling debut amidst the company's recent television tapings in Chicago, and it didn't take long for the wrestling world to take notice. On "Grilling JR," AEW commentator Jim Ross admitted he was surprised to see Trinity land in Impact, but more than anything, he's happy to see her back in professional wrestling.

"She's such a nice person, too. More importantly to me, [she's a] locker room person, good wrestling citizen in her community," Ross said.

Ross continued on to praise Trinity's athletic abilities inside the ring and believes she will be a great addition to the Knockouts Division.

"Good luck to her, and Impact, they got them a good one."

