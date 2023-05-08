Chavo Guerrero Is A Big Fan Of Mercedes Mone, Loves Her Tributes To Eddie

Chavo Guerrero has encouraged Mercedes Mone to continue using the frog splash, a move made popular by his late uncle Eddie Guerrero.

In an interview with "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," Chavo expressed his appreciation towards Mone for keeping "Latino Heat's" legacy alive with her various Eddie tributes.

"The frog splash — we don't own that," Chavo began. "It was Art Barr who started doing the frog and looking like a frog [while doing the splash]. After he passed away, Eddie took that over. Others like Rob Van Dam started doing it as well. When Eddie passed away, I started doing it as a tribute to Eddie. So, hey, that's awesome [to see Mercedes doing it]. I love it — that's a tribute to Eddie."

While Chavo has never met Mone in person, he's aware of her love and adoration for his legendary uncle. "I don't know Mercedes, but I'm super happy to see her kicking it and doing really well outside of WWE. What happens a lot of times is, people claim to love wrestling, but if things don't work out in WWE, they go, 'Ah, I'm gonna stop wrestling.' I'd go, 'How much did you really love it?' She is actually out in Japan kicking butt, and you know they're giving it to you over there [with the Strong Style], and she's continued to do it. So, hats off to her."

Chavo proceeded to praise Mone for her most recent Eddie tribute — sporting a Black Tiger-esque mask at STARDOM's All-Star Grand Queendom. He said that he loved the mask and that Eddie Guerrero was great with the mask. He also listed the names of other stars who used the Black Tiger mask, which included the likes of Silver King and Ricky Reyes.