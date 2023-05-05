Kyle O'Reilly Set To Join Adam Cole & Roderick Strong When He Is Cleared

While his return date to professional wrestling remains unknown it appears that AEW has plans in place for Kyle O'Reilly when he is cleared.

Per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter he is set to join the team of Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, which would bring three of the four Undisputed Era members back together on AEW television. O'Reilly has not competed in the ring since the June 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite," as he has been on the shelf to undergo neck fusion surgery, but he has made it clear he is working toward an in-ring return, stating on social media he wants to fight alongside Cole again.