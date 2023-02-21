Tony Khan Provides Update On Kyle O'Reilly Injury

With a few notable exceptions, AEW has largely overcome the injury woes they were suffering throughout 2022, with stars like Adam Cole returning weeks ago, and Christian Cage returning this past week to attack long-time rival "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. But one star still missing is Kyle O'Reilly, who last wrestled in AEW in June 2022.

In an appearance on the "In The Kliq" podcast, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about O'Reilly's current injury status. While Khan was unable to provide an exact timetable for O'Reilly's return, he seems to be optimistic about the AEW star getting back to full health.

"He's been doing better," Khan said. "We look forward to him getting back. But it's a number of injuries and a tough recovery. I really miss him, and hope he'll be back with AEW very soon."

O'Reilly has missed time due to a variety of injuries, the most notable being a neck injury that required neck fusion surgery back in the middle of 2022. Since then, he has documented his road to recovery on social media, posting videos and photos of himself receiving treatment.

He did, however, admit recently that a "post-surgical issue," as well as his Type-1 diabetes, had hindered his recovery to some degree. Despite the complications, O'Reilly has continued to stress that he is nowhere near the end of his career, and is continuing to work towards an eventual return to the ring. The AEW star was going strong prior to his injury, with singles matches against the likes of Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe.

