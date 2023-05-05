Thunder Rosa On Zoey Stark's WWE Main Roster Call-Up: 'The Sky Is The Limit For Her'

The seeds for Zoey Stark's main roster call-up were planted months ago, but it wasn't until last week that her dream finally became a reality as she was chosen to join the "Raw" roster during the WWE Draft. As the draft assignments officially take effect this Monday, "Busted Open Radio" took a look at some of the "NXT" call-ups, including Stark.

For former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa, Stark has the potential to be a key player in the "Raw" women's division. "I believe that if they put [Zoey] with anyone and they put some meat and potatoes on the storyline, this is going to go over really well for her and for her opponent," she said. "I have so much to say about her and in so many ways, but I'm so biased because, like I said, I knew her before she became famous and I always knew the hungry and the eagerness to become her best self."

Based off of her previous interactions with Stark, Rosa believes Stark can soar even higher on the main roster, maybe even to the sky. "...The sky is the limit for her, seriously, or the universe, not even the sky, the universe. She has so much to offer to the women's division."