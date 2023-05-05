WWE Adds Three New Canadian Dates To Live Events Schedule Including An Episode Of Raw

By David Bixenspan/May 5, 2023 12:20 pm EST

On Friday, WWE announced that they were adding three new dates to their already-announced August Canadian tour, their fifth since resuming live events after the lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the previously announced TV tapings in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Toronto, WWE has added an two new house shows and a "Raw" taping covering August 18 to August 21. The official slate from WWE's press release lists them as follows:

  • Friday, August 11: SmackDown® – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
  • Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Friday, August 18: SmackDown – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • Saturday, August 19: WWE Supershow – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
  • Sunday, August 20: WWE Supershow – Place Bell in Laval, Quebec
  • Monday, August 21: Raw®– Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec

Tickets are already on sale for the first three shows, while tickets for the latter three go on sale next Friday, May 12.

