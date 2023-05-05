Matt Hardy Calls Sunsetting Of AEW Dark And Elevation 'Bittersweet'

Earlier this week, it was reported that both "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation" are coming to an end. The shows, which both aired for free on YouTube, were primarily used to provide talent with reps, typically meant for those not regularly featured in a prominent TV spot. AEW star Matt Hardy, speaking on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, agreed with co-host Jon Alba that the move is "bittersweet," and shared his thoughts on the benefit they had for AEW.

"Both 'Dark' and 'Elevation' — I think [they were] a great testing ground," Hardy said. "Especially if someone wanted to try something new, if you had someone that wanted to experiment with some sort of angle, or if you had someone who had started an angle and for them to be able to supplement it on those shows." Hardy cited his recent storyline with Ethan Page as an example of something that got fleshed out on the YouTube shows before becoming a part of AEW's main programming.