Bayley & Dakota Kai Getting Shot At WWE Women's Tag Titles

Damage CTRL has an opportunity to end its first official night on "WWE SmackDown" by once again claiming the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Following their win over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the May 1 episode of "Raw" this past Monday, it was announced Friday night that Bayley and Dakota Kai will be teaming up again to take on the champions on the May 12 "SmackDown," this time with the titles on the line.

Previously, Kai held the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions, both with Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY as her partner.