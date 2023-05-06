See The Full Cold Open Video For WWE Backlash PLE

Tonight, WWE holds its first premium live event since WrestleMania 39, WWE Backlash. Thankfully, the widely disliked "WrestleMania Backlash" name wasn't brought back for 2023. Backlash sees WWE stage their first big event in Puerto Rico since New Year's Revolution 2005, and as seen last night on "WWE SmackDown," the Puerto Rican fans are already quite energized for the show.

While WWE fans both in Puerto Rico and everywhere else prepare to witness Backlash tonight though, WWE has seen fit to release the full cold open for the event on their YouTube channel. Check it out below.