Bad Bunny Debuting New WWE Entrance Theme At Backlash

Ahead of his return to in-ring competition at WWE Backlash tonight, it has been confirmed by Bad Bunny that he will enter the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot using new theme music. The internationally beloved musician took to Twitter today, telling his fans in Spanish to be prepared for new music when he walks out to face friend-turned-rival Damian Priest in the possible closer of WWE's first premium live event since WrestleMania 39.

Up until this point, Bunny has been walking out to his 2020 single "Booker T" in each of his WWE appearances. The song was the first hint of a partnership between the artist and WWE, one that has featured Bunny participating in two matches, with a third on its way at Backlash.