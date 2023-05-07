Christian Cage Segment Announced For 5/10 'AEW Dynamite'

The future of the TNT Championship will be determined on TBS.

AEW has announced that Christian Cage will appear on this week's "AEW Dynamite" in Detroit to make his case as to why he deserves a match against AEW TNT Champion Wardlow. Wardlow called out Cage and his accomplice Luchasaurus after his victory over a local competitor on last week's "Dynamite." Cage and Luchasaurus had been menacing Wardlow for some time now, and Wardlow was calling for an end to it and a match against Luchasaurus, only for Cage to reveal that he himself would be challenging Wardlow for the TNT Championship, and not Luchasaurus.

Cage recently made his return to AEW programming, after he was literally buried by Jungle Boy in a Final Burial match at Revolution earlier this year, the culmination of an acrimonious feud with the AEW pillar that saw Cage constantly harang Jungle Boy over his dead father, actor Luke Perry. Cage's return coincided with a newer, darker design to Luchasaurus's persona as well. Initially, people thought Cage had returned for Jungle Boy, but he's now made it clear that Wardlow is in his crosshairs.

Cage looks to be Wardlow's first serious title challenger since Wardlow regained the TNT title from Powerhouse Hobbs last month. Currently, in his third reign, Wardlow lost the title to Hobbs not long after winning it back from Samoa Joe. Christian Cage appears to be trying to capitalize on the game of hot potato that seems to be going on with the title.