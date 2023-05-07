The LWO Celebrate Aiding Bad Bunny's Win At WWE Backlash

The most star-studded match at WWE Backlash 2023 was undoubtedly the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. Beyond Bad Bunny's unignorable popularity on his home island of Puerto Rico, the match also saw Puerto Rican wrestling legends Carlito and Savio Vega represent the Latino World Order to fend off The Judgement Day's interference in the match.

Today's episode of WWE's The Bump featured an interview with the members of the LWO besides Bad Bunny from after last night's match. The topic of discussion focused on Bad Bunny and his incredible performance at the Premium Live Event. "[Bad Bunny] did a great match. He fought like a king!" Savio Vega remarked. "He defended his castle, did what he had to do, and beat Damian Priest."

It was then Carlito's turn to talk about his return and Bad Bunny's performance in Puerto Rico. "It was great to be out there with my boys," Carlito said. "Bad Bunny is such a legend and he showed you why. He's at the top of his game, he's a hell of a superstar in all different facets." When talking about the nature of his surprise appearance at WWE Backlash, Carlito simply stated, "When they call me to be with my people, I'm always gonna come."

The LWO went on to celebrate Zelina Vega for her spirited efforts earlier in the night against Rhea Ripley. As for the returning stars, while Vega is unlikely to become a regular on WWE programming, Carlito has said he is open to making his return more than just a one-off if the opportunity presents itself.