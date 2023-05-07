WWE United States Champion Austin Theory Runs Down Past Opponents

At WWE Backlash 2023, Austin Theory's United States Championship reign lived to see another day when he successfully defended his title in a triple threat match against Bronson Reed and Bobby Lashley. For Theory, this was yet another seemingly unwinnable situation in which he just barely walked away the winner. Despite this, Theory was more than happy to gloat about his win on today's episode of WWE's The Bump when he was interviewed by Kayla Braxton following his match.

Theory's main point of discussion was how dominant his reign as United States Champion has been and how many titans he's had to overcome. "I told everybody that I was gonna walk out of Backlash still the greatest United States Champion," Theory reminded, stating that backlash was just another day at the office. "Look at the timeline I've been on as United States Champion. I beat up the 'Rated-R Superstar' Edge, let's not forget that. I dominated the Elimination Chamber. I beat the 'GOAT' John Cena... and tonight, once again, big Bob Lashley got dropped again, but what's new about that?" Theory then turned his attention to Bronson Reed, the man he got the deciding fall on at WWE Backlash. "Sure, he's a wrecking ball... But the thing about him is he's gotta learn a little bit more," Theory taunted.

Since unsuccessfully cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Seth Rollins last year, Theory has continued to gain momentum as a mid-card superstar on WWE's main roster. This week, Theory will look to continue his winning ways when he takes part in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on Friday night.