Dolph Ziggler 'Jealous' Of Those Who Competed At Backlash, Praises AEW's Success

Dolph Ziggler has admitted on Twitter that he was jealous of those who got the chance to be part of the raucous Backlash premium live event this weekend in Puerto Rico.

"Jealous of anyone involved with backlash last night, behind the scenes, in the ring & in the crowd," he tweeted. "This business can be absolutely beautiful, sometimes."

Ziggler also took the time to praise AEW for the work that they have been putting together following the record-setting success of the All In ticket sales.

"Hats off to Jacksonville, for crushing it too," Ziggler continued. "What a time to be a wrestling fan, I bet haha."