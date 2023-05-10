Konnan Thinks WWE Are Being Cautious With Riddle To Test Him Following Return

Konnan has explained that WWE may be cautious and testing Matt Riddle following his return to WWE television in April. During the latest "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan questioned whether WWE is checking Riddle's attitude.

"Maybe they're afraid that he might go back to his ways and they're just like, 'Alright, right now until you can prove to us that you're a professional and you are gonna do what we ask to do, this is what's gonna happen,'" Konnan said.

Riddle had been off television for four months as he entered rehab after reportedly failing his second WWE drug test. But following WrestleMania 39, he was brought back to television in an attempt to get revenge on Solo Sikoa, who had attacked him and written him off television in the storyline. However, it has been the Bloodline stars who have been getting the better of Riddle, which happened once again at this past weekend's Backlash show.

Riddle teamed with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to take on Sikoa and The Usos, and Riddle was pinned by Sikoa in the six-man tag team match.

Solo has so far pinned Riddle thrice since Riddle's return to WWE, with the Bloodline member continuing his recent impressive run as Roman Reigns' right-hand man. However, there has been tension between Sikoa and his brothers lately, which could be a sign of bigger things to come for the former "WWE NXT" star.

"Maybe they're also protecting Solo at the same time and getting him ready for an eventual split up with Roman," Konnan speculated.

